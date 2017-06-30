Helping Hand
Blane Hope , acting chair of the Manhattan Juneteenth Council, presents a check for $250 to Hand to Hand Tutoring Program director, Marianne Cullers. The Hand to Hand Tutoring Program, an all volunteer program utilizing retired teachers and students aspiring to be teachers, was started in 1996 by Cullers and Don Slater.
