Woman claims ex-RCPD officer sexually assaulted her
A former K-State student is suing a former Riley County police officer in federal court, alleging he sexually assaulted her. Identified in civil court documents only as Jane Doe E.F., the woman says that in June 2016, Aaron Wright, who was employed by the RCPD at the time, raped her after driving her home from a birthday party they both had attended.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
