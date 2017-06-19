Wade: Court order allows schools to plan for next school year

The Manhattan-Ogden school district can rest easy this week as the Kansas Supreme Court said Monday it will allow a school funding plan go into effect while it continues to consider whether the plan is constitutional. USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade said the court's order is a practical decision that allows the school districts to plan for the new school year, which begins July 1. "I think it makes good sense," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.