Wade: Court order allows schools to plan for next school year
The Manhattan-Ogden school district can rest easy this week as the Kansas Supreme Court said Monday it will allow a school funding plan go into effect while it continues to consider whether the plan is constitutional. USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade said the court's order is a practical decision that allows the school districts to plan for the new school year, which begins July 1. "I think it makes good sense," he said.
