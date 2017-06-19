Vietnam veteran gets VIP treatment at...

Vietnam veteran gets VIP treatment at Country Stampede

9 hrs ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Bill Miller, who was an E-5 in the Navy between 1968 and 1970, was selected by Big & Rich at Thursday night's Country Stampede festivities near Manhattan to be recognized as their VIP guest. Assistant Tour Manager Chi Chi tells KMAN Big & Rich seeks out a Vietnam Veteran at all their performances in honor of their song "8th of November," a date in 1965 when 49 American soldiers lost their lives in Operation Hump.

