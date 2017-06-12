Victim named in attempted murder investigation; suspects sought

Riley County Dispatch received a call at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday regarding a man who fell down and was possibly injured in the 1000 block of Fremont St. EMS was dispatched to the scene, and when they arrived, found that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Williams Jr. of Manhattan, was suffering from wounds consistent with being stabbed. The Riley County Police Department responded to the scene and are working the incident as an attempted murder.

