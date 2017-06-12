Victim named in attempted murder inve...

Victim named in attempted murder investigation; suspects sought

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Riley County Dispatch received a call at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday regarding a man who fell down and was possibly injured in the 1000 block of Fremont St. EMS was dispatched to the scene, and when they arrived, found that the victim, identified as 29-year-old Anthony Williams Jr. of Manhattan, was suffering from wounds consistent with being stabbed. The Riley County Police Department responded to the scene and are working the incident as an attempted murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man (Dec '16) Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16) Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 281,818,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC