USD 383: Consultant suggests new elementary school, expanding middle schools

To address crowding in elementary schools, the school district could build a new elementary school in Blue Township and add sixth-grade wings to both middle schools within the next five years, said Clint Hibbs, of BG Consultants, an architecture firm helping the school district craft a long-term facilities plan. Hibbs presented five-, 10- and 20-year recommendations to the school board during its Wednesday meeting.

