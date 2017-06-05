Trump insider pursuing bid for FBI building contract, raising questions of conflict of interest

Civil rights groups are expressing concern that a wave of anti-Muslim sentiment is fueling the growth of right wing extremism across the United States, citing do... -- Suspected Manchester Arena attacker Salman Abedi most likely built the bomb used in the attack while "alone in his flat," but investigators are still ... WASHINGTON - In an effort to improve the consistency and integrity of organic livestock practices and labeling, National Farmers Union is urging the U.S. Department of... The Lexington school board will take up the subject of joining a new conference at its board meeting tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.