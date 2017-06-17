Thousands turn out for National Festival of Breads in Manhattan
Jeff Hertzberg, American cookbook author and a practicing physician, spoke with a fan Saturday about his latest book, "Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day," at the National Festival of Breads in Manhattan. More than 850 rolls were donated Saturday by the NFOB to the Flint Hills Breadbasket in Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC