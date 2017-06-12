Taylor Swift alleged stalker appears ...

Taylor Swift alleged stalker appears in court

9 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Prosecutor Caitlyn Jaile told Justice Laura Ward: "The defendant was observed via video surveillance inside [Swift's] apartment building attempting to enter the actual apartment ... spending approximately four hours outside of the apartment and on the roof deck." According to documents obtained by the New York Daily News newspaper, Jaffar had called Taylor's management team almost 60 times in just two weeks in January in a bid to get in touch with her.

