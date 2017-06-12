Study reveals role of mast cells in s...

Study reveals role of mast cells in severe forms of dengue infection

22 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

Why mosquito-borne dengue virus causes more severe disease in some individuals, including hemorrhagic fever with or without shock, remains controversial and researchers are focusing on the factors related to the interaction between the virus and the host immune system, including the role of mast cells. An in-depth review of the latest research showing how mast cells can be both protective and can contribute to the most severe forms of dengue is presented in the article "Role of Mast Cells in Dengue Virus Pathogenesis," published in DNA and Cell Biology , a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

