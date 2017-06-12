Special alcohol fund running dry, awarding less funds in 2018
Local initiatives which target substance abuse will not be receiving as much money as desired from the Special Alcohol Fund in 2018 because of a decline in sales tax collected from liquor and beer. Manhattan City Commissioners heard about more than $800,000 in requests made to the Special Alcohol Fund Advisory Committee for the upcoming budget.
