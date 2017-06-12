Special alcohol fund running dry, awa...

Special alcohol fund running dry, awarding less funds in 2018

Yesterday Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Local initiatives which target substance abuse will not be receiving as much money as desired from the Special Alcohol Fund in 2018 because of a decline in sales tax collected from liquor and beer. Manhattan City Commissioners heard about more than $800,000 in requests made to the Special Alcohol Fund Advisory Committee for the upcoming budget.

