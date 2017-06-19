Scarlett Johansson's romantic night w...

Scarlett Johansson's romantic night with attorney

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

The 'Ghost in the Shell' actress dined at New York restaurant Scalinatella over the weekend with lawyer Kevin Yorn and, according to onlookers, the evening looked like more than just a business discussion. A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They were touching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man (Dec '16) Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16) Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC