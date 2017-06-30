RCPD Investigates Aggravated Sodomy
A Manhattan man faces a number of sexual charges after his arrest Thursday morning. James McAllister, 36, was brought in on a Riley County District Court warrant for 3 counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, 3 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and 1 count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy.
