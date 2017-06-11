Radical nutrient loss on US rangelands mark an "alarming trend"
Climate change and grazing have led to radical nutrient losses to the forage on America's rangelands over the past 20 years, it has been revealed. Researchers have outlined the falling dietary value of forages on unimproved native rangelands in the US over the past two decades, which they have labelled an "alarming trend".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Horsetalk.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC