Pott County to explore courthouse options

The time and date for a public meeting to discuss the future of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse is expected to be established June 26. County commissioners decided Monday to schedule a public meeting to review cost estimates of either preserving the 133-year-old structure or replacing it with a new consolidated office building, as recommended by a recently proposed facilities master plan. The plan, conducted by BG Consultants, Manhattan, outlined six scenarios to meet the 20-year facilities needs of Pott County government, but recommended one in which the courthouse is replaced with a new office building to consolidate departments currently in several different buildings at Westmoreland.

