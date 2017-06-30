Perry's New Superintendent Wants To B...

Perry's New Superintendent Wants To Be "Part Of The Solution"

Asst. Stillwater Schools Superintendent Dr. Terry McCarty was a high school principal in Manhattan Kansas before moving to Stillwater four years ago. "The biggest task will be to get there and really listen," says McCarty about taking over the troubled school district.

