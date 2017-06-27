Outside agencies make budget requests at MHK work session
Manhattan City Commissioners heard requests from outside agencies at City Hall on Tuesday evening during their third work session on the 2018 city budget and capital improvements plan. Seven outside agencies made budget requests to commissioners for a total of $740, 118.
