New judge sought for Riley/Clay Counties judicial district

The 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking candidates to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy residing in Riley County. Justice Marla J. Luckert, the Kansas Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 21st judicial district, said candidates can apply or be recommended, but recommendations must come on a nomination form and include the candidate's signature.

