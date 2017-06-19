Moran expresses Medicaid concerns with Senate healthcare bill
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran , left, speaks with Manhattan Regional Airport Director Jesse Romo and Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi inside the airport's air traffic control tower Saturday. It was difficult to gauge Saturday morning where U.S. Senator Jerry Moran stood on the Senate healthcare bill that was finally released to the public - and apparently to Moran himself - late Thursday afternoon.
