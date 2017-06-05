MHS mascot committee sets guidelines for alternative mascot
The Manhattan High School mascot committee wants students to create a new physical mascot that isn't based on a person. The committee, which was charged with exploring "the creation of a mascot for students to rally around which is distinct from the Indian name and image," established five guidelines on creating the new "alternative mascot" for the high school.
