Mascot committee explores cost of image, name change
Changing the Manhattan High School mascot from the Indians could cost the school district about $275,000, or possibly more. The MHS mascot committee met for the final time Monday and finished its final task to "establish what the true costs would be and what the timeline would look like if name and image were to be retired."
