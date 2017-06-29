Manhattan Day block parties to includ...

Manhattan Day block parties to include movie showing, parade

June 3

June 3 is the 17th-annual Manhattan Day, the holiday that marks the time in 1855 when a group of settlers on a steamboat from Ohio ran aground near what was then called Boston. The residents invited the new settlers to join them, which they did, on the condition that they rename the town Manhattan.

