Local PEO Chapter presents check to MCC student
Manhattan P.E.O. Chapter IW presented a $2,000 continuing education grant Wednesday to Manhattan Christian College student Krysta Wise, who is majoring in the LEAD program, pursuing a degree in Management and Ethics. Wise, of Manhattan, was presented with the check by IW's Continuing Education Chair Cathy Scroggs, with committee members Cheryl Arthur and Carol Keltner present.
