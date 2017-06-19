KSU projects add 1 million new or ren...

KSU projects add 1 million new or renovated square feet

Read more: Manhattan Mercury

Kansas State University infrastructure improvement projects in the last five years are building the university up to become a top university. "By the start of the fall 2017 semester, the university will have added or renovated more than 1 million square feet of space on the Manhattan campus in the last five years," said K-State President Richard Myers.

