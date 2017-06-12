Kandango 2017

Kandango 2017

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Kansas Cyclist

The Kandango K2R Bike Tour is an annual Kansas bicycling event. Previous editions of the tour were of the traditional point-to-point supported touring variety - sleep in one town, ride to another, repeat, with the organizers providing ride support and hauling gear from town to town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas Cyclist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man (Dec '16) Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16) Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC