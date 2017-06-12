Jury finds Toliver not guilty in rape case
A jury found a Manhattan man not guilty of rape on Thursday in Riley County District Court with Judge Grant Bannister presiding. Attorneys made their closing arguments just before noon on Friday, and the jury deliberated for about two hours before delivering the verdict.
