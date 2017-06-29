June 29 obits
She was born on January 13, 1942 in Westmoreland, Kansas the daughter of Clyde and Dorothy Reves. Alice attended Luckey High School in Manhattan and graduated with the class of 1960.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Jun 24
|Bobblehead
|2
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC