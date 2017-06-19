Harry's team to take over management of Tallgrass Taphouse

Tallgrass Taphouse's owners announced Wednesday that they are turning management of the restaurant over to the team that operates Harry's and other local restaurants. The brewpub's co-owners, Tallgrass Brewing Co., Jeff Gill, and CivicPlus owner Ward Morgan and his wife, Brenda Morgan, announced that the management team that owns and operates Harry's, Harry's DELI and Bourbon & Baker will assume day-to-day operations.

