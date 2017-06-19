Harry's team to take over management of Tallgrass Taphouse
Tallgrass Taphouse's owners announced Wednesday that they are turning management of the restaurant over to the team that operates Harry's and other local restaurants. The brewpub's co-owners, Tallgrass Brewing Co., Jeff Gill, and CivicPlus owner Ward Morgan and his wife, Brenda Morgan, announced that the management team that owns and operates Harry's, Harry's DELI and Bourbon & Baker will assume day-to-day operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC