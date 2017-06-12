Harris makes first appearance Thursday; prelim set for July 21

Steven Harris, who faces charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, had his preliminary hearing set for July 21 at 1 p.m. in the Riley County District Courthouse. Harris is suspected of being the man behind the trigger on the night of May 21 in a shooting at the 2800 block of Nelson's Landing in Manhattan that left 39-year-old German Gonzalez-Garcia dead at the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.