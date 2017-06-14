Fort Riley celebrates the Armya s 242nd birthday
Fort Riley's First Infantry Division, "Big Red One," celebrated 100 years of continued service as well as the Army's 242 birthday. The United Service Organization partnered with Fort Riley and the Manhattan airport to host an event for recognition of the soldiers service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC