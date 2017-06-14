Fort Riley celebrates the Armya s 242...

Fort Riley celebrates the Armya s 242nd birthday

Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

Fort Riley's First Infantry Division, "Big Red One," celebrated 100 years of continued service as well as the Army's 242 birthday. The United Service Organization partnered with Fort Riley and the Manhattan airport to host an event for recognition of the soldiers service.

