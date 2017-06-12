Former TCU assistant Jayci Stone joins Jeff Mittie at Kansas State
To replace the departed Jacie Hoyt, now the head women's basketball coach at UMKC, Jeff Mittie has reached into his bag of former employees and pulled out another one . Jayci Stone, who actually earned her degree in Manhattan after her playing days ended, worked for Mittie for three years at TCU and now rejoins Mittie as an assistant at Bramlage.
