Details emerge from Nelson's Landing shooting

A man who survived a fatal shooting at Nelson's Landing last month has been identified in an affidavit obtained by KMAN. Riley County police responded to a reported shooting in the 2800 block of Nelson's Landing at 6 p.m. on May 21. German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, was dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

