Crews crush car wash for future Aggieville retail building

Construction crews complete demolition on Willie's Car Wash Tuesday morning and a former food store to make room for new retail space in Aggieville. Demolition crews spent Monday and Tuesday clearing out the southwest corner of 12th Street and Bluemont Avenue for a future retail store.

