Cosby trial jury begins first full day of deliberations today

Court battles over President Donald Trump's revised travel ban continue to be waged across the United States, but two cases have made it to the appeals courts ... -- Former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli was arrested by federal authorities in Florida Monday on a warrant from the Central American country, according to of... With the hot summer rays of sunshine and the constant Kansas wind, harvest is progressing quickly throughout central Kansas. Steve Inslee, manager of the Ok Coop Grain Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.