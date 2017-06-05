Community celebrates K-State Office P...

Community celebrates K-State Office Park Phase II groundbreaking

Construction of Phase II of the K-State Office Park is set to begin July 5 and be ready for occupancy in August 2018. To mark the next stage in development of Kansas State University's north campus research and academic corridor, the Kansas State University Foundation broke ground and began excavation for Phase II of the K-State Office Park in a June 8 ceremony.

