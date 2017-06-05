Community celebrates K-State Office Park Phase II groundbreaking
Construction of Phase II of the K-State Office Park is set to begin July 5 and be ready for occupancy in August 2018. To mark the next stage in development of Kansas State University's north campus research and academic corridor, the Kansas State University Foundation broke ground and began excavation for Phase II of the K-State Office Park in a June 8 ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC