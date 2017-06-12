Commissioner criticizes trail, transit measures

Commissioner Travis Altenhofen voiced opposition to the concept during discussion of two separate issues - seeking federal funding for a trail project in Blue Township and county financial participation in the Mobility Manager Program through the Kansas Department of Transportation. On the first topic, the commission gave its 2-1 approval to seek support from the Flint Hills Metropolitan Planning Organization for a grant to fund the first phase of a 10-foot-wide concrete bike/pedestrian trail through residential areas of Blue Township.

