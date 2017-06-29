City, USD 383 enter into facilities a...

City, USD 383 enter into facilities agreement ahead of November ballot question

USD 383 board members approved an agreement between the school district and city of Manhattan at Wednesday's board of education meeting at the Robinson Education Center, 2031 Poyntz Ave. The November election is just months away, and city administration and USD 383 officials are hoping for a favorable outcome on a quarter-cent quality of life sales tax question. An approved agreement between the city and USD 383 officially allows the city to build gymnasiums at Susan B. Anthony Middle School and Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, and also improve the ball diamonds at CiCo Park.

