City to hear from agencies in budget ...

City to hear from agencies in budget work session

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Manhattan Mercury

The agencies will appear in the following order: the Social Service Advisory Board ; the Manhattan Public Library; the Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency; Downtown Manhattan, Inc.; the Manhattan Arts Center; and the Aggieville Business District. The biggest increase requested is from the Manhattan Public Library, which is seeking a $200,000 increase over last year from $3 million to about $3.2 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16) Sat Bobblehead 2
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man (Dec '16) Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew (Dec '16) Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,267 • Total comments across all topics: 282,066,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC