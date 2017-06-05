Butts sentenced to year in jail for 2016 vehicular homicide
Butts was the driver of a semi-truck that ran a red light and struck Lindsten's car, causing it to spin into northbound lanes and hit a pickup driven by 42-year-old Quinton Huncovsky, another Manhattan resident. Lindsten was initially taken to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
