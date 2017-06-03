Business Watch: Kansas Ag Department looking for your best animal photos
Capture your favorite cute, silly or even difficult photos of animals and enter to win the Kansas Department of Agriculture's annual photo contest. This year, KDA's photo contest categories will celebrate aspects of Kansas agriculture.
