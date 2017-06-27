Brooklyn Beckham ready for name jokes when he gets to NYC
The 18 year old will be moving to New York City in September this year to study photography at college, an irony that is not lost on him as his world famous parents David and Victoria Beckham chose that odd moniker for him as it was the NYC district where he was conceived. Brooklyn is ready for the endless Brooklyn jokes once he enrolls and accepts it's something he's just going to have to live with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Jun 24
|Bobblehead
|2
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC