Brooklyn Beckham ready for name jokes when he gets to NYC

The 18 year old will be moving to New York City in September this year to study photography at college, an irony that is not lost on him as his world famous parents David and Victoria Beckham chose that odd moniker for him as it was the NYC district where he was conceived. Brooklyn is ready for the endless Brooklyn jokes once he enrolls and accepts it's something he's just going to have to live with.

