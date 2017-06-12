Borough Market to reopen after London terror attack

Two Georgia inmates are armed and on the run after one of them shot and killed two Georgia State Correctional Officers, officials said.Two state prisoners overpow... -- The American college student who had been imprisoned in North Korea for more than a year has now been released, but his family revealed Tuesday that the 22-yea... MANHATTAN, Kan. -- The Kansas Agriculture and Rural Leadership Board of Directors will make changes to its strategy to further the vision, mission, and direction of the... The subject of conference affiliation was brought up at Monday's Lexington school board meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.