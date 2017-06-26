B hler, KSU hosts course focused on milling process
The IGP Institute at Kansas State University continues to strive to provide valuable training opportunities for grain industry professionals. The BhlerKSU Executive Milling in English was held June 1216, at the institute's conference center in Manhattan, Kansas, U.S. The course provided participants with knowledge of a wide variety of topics in milling, including cleaning systems, basic flow sheet technology, use of various types of wheat for different finished products, influence of wheat characteristics on yield and mill performance, finished product handling and storage, basics in flow quality and batch mixing versus continuous mixing systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Let's play where is Gina and otis (Dec '16)
|Sat
|Bobblehead
|2
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man (Dec '16)
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC