B hler, KSU hosts course focused on milling process

Bühler, KSU hosts course focused on milling process

June 12-16

The IGP Institute at Kansas State University continues to strive to provide valuable training opportunities for grain industry professionals. The BhlerKSU Executive Milling in English was held June 1216, at the institute's conference center in Manhattan, Kansas, U.S. The course provided participants with knowledge of a wide variety of topics in milling, including cleaning systems, basic flow sheet technology, use of various types of wheat for different finished products, influence of wheat characteristics on yield and mill performance, finished product handling and storage, basics in flow quality and batch mixing versus continuous mixing systems.

