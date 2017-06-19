Appeals court upholds Nichols conviction
The Kansas Court of Appeals recently affirmed the conviction of Anthony Nichols, who in July 2015 was convicted of attempted murder. A Riley County jury found Nichols guilty in connection with the death of John Burroughs, who was found dead in his Manhattan home in September 2013.
