29th Annual Manhattan Garden Tour June 11

Riley County, K-State Research and Extension Master Gardeners have organized the annual Manhattan Area Garden Tour for Sunday, June 11. There are six wonderful private gardens to tour and the Gardens at Kansas State University. You can purchase a ticket at any of the tour sites for $10 with proceeds going towards the Gardens at Kansas State University and local gardening programs.

