USSEC, IGP collaborate to provide feed course

Yesterday

MANHATTAN, KANSAS, U.S. The Middle East and North Africa are two regions in the world that both import U.S. soybeans and soybean meal and buy other U.S. commodities. To teach them about manufacturing methods and quality requirements, participants from both regions attended the U.S. Soybean Export Council Middle East and North Africa Feed Manufacturing course May 1519 at the IGP Institute Conference Center in Manhattan, Kansas, U.S. "This is a tailor-made course focused on feed manufacturing," said Carlos Campabadal, IGP's feed manufacturing and grain quality specialist.

