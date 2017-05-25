UDO project calls for more collaborations between city and counties

A Unified Development Ordinance project being considered by the City of Manhattan may have an impact on housing ordinances, road compliance, and land use in the city. On Tuesday evening, Manhattan City Commissioners held a joint work session with the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board and Ordinance Advisory Committee to hear an update on the ongoing UDO project, which is an effort to merge zoning and subdivision regulations.

