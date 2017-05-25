UDO project calls for more collaborations between city and counties
A Unified Development Ordinance project being considered by the City of Manhattan may have an impact on housing ordinances, road compliance, and land use in the city. On Tuesday evening, Manhattan City Commissioners held a joint work session with the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board and Ordinance Advisory Committee to hear an update on the ongoing UDO project, which is an effort to merge zoning and subdivision regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC