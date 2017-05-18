Thursday's storms as told by social media
Residents of Manhattan, Junction City, and a large portion of Kansas were on edge during Thursday evening's severe thunderstorms which prompted many tornado warnings and caused some damage throughout the state. People in Junction City and Manhattan took shelter around 7 p.m. as sirens went off throughout Riley and Geary counties.
