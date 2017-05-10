"Sticker Shock:" Manhattan commission begins budget sessions for 2018
A new property tax lid took effect on January 1, but Manhattan residents may not experience the property tax savings statehouse leaders intended when they passed the bill two years ago. At Tuesday night's Manhattan city commission work session, city staff introduced the first draft of the 2018 budget that calls for a 3.194 mill increase, or roughly $2.5 million.
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
