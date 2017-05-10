"Sticker Shock:" Manhattan commission...

"Sticker Shock:" Manhattan commission begins budget sessions for 2018

23 hrs ago Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

A new property tax lid took effect on January 1, but Manhattan residents may not experience the property tax savings statehouse leaders intended when they passed the bill two years ago. At Tuesday night's Manhattan city commission work session, city staff introduced the first draft of the 2018 budget that calls for a 3.194 mill increase, or roughly $2.5 million.

