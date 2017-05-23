Seniors' Center hosts caregiver confidence series

The Riley County Seniors' Service Center and the Alzheimer's Association Heart of America Chapter at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community are hosting a four-part series for family and friends who care for individuals with Alzheimer's disease or related dementias. The series is from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays in June, at the Manhattan Public Library Auditorium.

