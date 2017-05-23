Seniors' Center hosts caregiver confi...

Seniors' Center hosts caregiver confidence series

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Manhattan Mercury

The Riley County Seniors' Service Center and the Alzheimer's Association Heart of America Chapter at Meadowlark Hills Retirement Community are hosting a four-part series for family and friends who care for individuals with Alzheimer's disease or related dementias. The series is from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays in June, at the Manhattan Public Library Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 19
Looking for a married man Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC